NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets and teammate Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron watch on from the bench during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn.

ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.

Isola joked that Harden might be "serving as an advisor" given that he is an "expert at forcing trades." The reaction from the wider NBA world is a little different.

Nets fans are essentially tired of being yanked around by Kevin Durant and are ready to cut him loose. 76ers fans believe that Harden is doing a great job recruiting for them. And other NBA fans are just enjoying the drama.

In three NBA seasons, Kevin Durant has played in just 90 games and 16 postseason games. Between the injuries and the drama, Nets fans are understandably ready to wash their hands of him.

Ironically, it's believed that James Harden's inability to get along with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was one of the reasons the Nets traded him last year. Maybe they've mended the fences already or maybe it wasn't the issue we all thought it wa.s

Whatever the case may be, there's now a much more local option for the Nets to pursue in a trade if they're so inclined.