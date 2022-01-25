The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The All-Star Weekend News

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden stand together.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets and teammate Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron watch on from the bench during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced a new change to its All-Star weekend coming up.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, there’s going to be a new format for the “Rising Stars” competition. There are going to be four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament and each game will have a final target score.

There will also be 28 total players, 12 of which will be rookies, 12 sophomores, and four G League Ignite players.

The players will be selected by NBA assistant coaches while the ignite players will be selected by the G League head coaches. Each team will be coached by members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and assistant coaches from the NBA All-Star Game coaching staffs.

The NBA world seems to really like these changes after they were released.

Rising Stars will also have a “Clutch Challenge” between the second and third games. Eight NBA and G League Ignite players will be divided into four teams of two and try to make five baskets from locations of iconic NBA playoff shots.

The All-Star weekend is set to place starting on Feb. 18.

