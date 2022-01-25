NBA World Reacts To The All-Star Weekend News

The NBA has announced a new change to its All-Star weekend coming up.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, there’s going to be a new format for the “Rising Stars” competition. There are going to be four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament and each game will have a final target score.

There will also be 28 total players, 12 of which will be rookies, 12 sophomores, and four G League Ignite players.

Sources: The NBA has a new format for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, featuring four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament and each game having final target score. 28 players: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores – and for the first time, four G League Ignite players. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2022

The players will be selected by NBA assistant coaches while the ignite players will be selected by the G League head coaches. Each team will be coached by members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and assistant coaches from the NBA All-Star Game coaching staffs.

The NBA world seems to really like these changes after they were released.

Strongly in favor the Rising Stars changes, previous format had made game a complete joke. Elam ending should make for much better basketball. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) January 25, 2022

Already seeing complaints about the Rising Stars format, which surprises me because it indicates that anyone cared after the Rising Stars format. But to play along, that game desperately needed to be fixed. Changes to incentivize trying are necessary. This might do it. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 25, 2022

Not sure anyone was asking for more Rising Stars games, but I do appreciate how fun the format is and including G League players https://t.co/FLF6eITV9X — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 25, 2022

NBA announces new format for its Rising Stars game(s) in All-Star weekend. Four teams of seven players each — 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G League Ignite players — will play two semifinals games to 50 and a finals game to 25. Format could lead to more competitiveness. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 25, 2022

Splitting the Rising Stars into 4 teams of 7 is good! Allows all guys to get actual minutes and play! Think the semi-final games should be to 25 and the Final to 50 but that’s minuscule. But, I like this better than the American vs. International format. https://t.co/4qHY39aosQ — Brandon Abraham (@bcabraham) January 25, 2022

This might actually work, love the attempt of making rising stars more competitive https://t.co/xHUCMIANBX — david (@whaamncheese) January 25, 2022

NBA's re-tooling of the Rising Stars competition at All-Star to include four players from the G-League Ignite is another incentive the league, which has competition from Overtime Elite, overseas clubs, etc, can offer players looking to sign there. Lot of eyeballs. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 25, 2022

NBA including G League Ignite in the Rising Stars Challenge tells me it needs more incentives to get top kids. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 25, 2022

I think this is a cool twist to Rising Stars. I think it’ll add a competitive spirit to the showcase. https://t.co/YX3syBivAO — 🗣Rocco Is Not ALIVE! (@WhoIsWynton) January 25, 2022

Rising Stars will also have a “Clutch Challenge” between the second and third games. Eight NBA and G League Ignite players will be divided into four teams of two and try to make five baskets from locations of iconic NBA playoff shots.

Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend will have a “Clutch Challenge” in middle of Games 2 and 3 where eight NBA and G League Ignite players are divided into four teams of two and make five baskets from locations of iconic NBA playoff shots. https://t.co/nL7QBw28Up — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2022

The All-Star weekend is set to place starting on Feb. 18.