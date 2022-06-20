NBA World Reacts To The Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has reportedly made a decision regarding his NBA future... he just won't say what it is just yet.

The three-time All-Star can decline his $36.4 million option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent, which would allow him to re-up in Washington five years and nearly $250 million.

But, Beal has been the subject of numerous trade rumors. Including the Boston Celtics, who just lost to the Warriors in 6 in the Finals.

The NBA world reacted to the Bradley Beal trade speculation on social media.

"Bradley Beal to the Lakers Rumors," tweeted one Lakers fan account. "The only way this trade is gonna happen is by: Beal goes to the Wizards management and asked for a trade preferably to the Lakers. Beal has full leverage since he has a PO (Player Option), he can opt in or opt out of that contract."

"The key to a Beal trade is him choosing the Lakers right?" asked another LA fan. "He made up his mind today. Hmmm. Let's see."

"Why you hear Bradley Beal attached to the Lakers," said another Lakers account. "Has a player option this summer, Has just completed 10 yrs of service, 10 yr mark makes him eligible to opt out and resign 5 yr/246 million dollar Super Max contract to stay in WAS. Threat of forcing a trade to Lakers…"

"T-Mac says Bradley Beal should prioritize winning in free agency and go to the Miami Heat if he decides to leave the Wizards in a sign-and-trade.

"Report: Multiple execs in the Dallas Mavericks front office believe Bradley Beal would be a 'terrific' fit next to Luka Doncic," tweeted another account. "A sign and trade of Jalen Brunson is a legit possibility though it would take a “significant” offer for Wizards to move Beal."

A 30 PPG scorer like Bradley Beal could help a ton of teams with his skill and shotmaking. But it's not a lock that he lives the nation's capital.