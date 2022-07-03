NBA World Reacts To The Bronny James Highlight Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As a 6-foot-3 guard, Bronny James is a different type of player than his world-famous father.

There are definitely some similarities to their games though. For example, Bronny showed off his ability to make a highlight-reel chasedown block this weekend.

During an AAU event in LeBron James Arena at his dad's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, Bronny denied a Canada Elite player two points on a breakaway.

We've seen LeBron do this plenty of times, most famously in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

This was not quite the same setting, but fans couldn't help but acknowledge the familiarity of the play.

Despite a recent rankings drop on Rivals, Bronny remains one of the top 50 recruits in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon star has yet to announce his college commitment.