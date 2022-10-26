NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Suspension News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he leaves the floor after being ejected from the game against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on October 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams found himself in some hot water with the NBA.

Williams made contact with an official on Monday night during a contest against the Chicago Bulls. He was ejected as a result of the contact, but more has come to light.

According to a statement from the NBA, Williams also used "inappropriate language" toward the official. As a result, the league suspended Williams for one game.

Video showed the contact.

Fans were on both sides of the argument for an ejection and subsequent suspension.

"As expected. Even if the contact was accidental, you knew this was going to be the result. Mentioned it after the game on Monday," one fan said.

"She's literally standing in the middle of the court and they suspended him bc they brushed hips," said another.

Like it or not, Williams will have to miss one game as a result of the play.