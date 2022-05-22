NBA World Reacts To The Charles Barkley, Shaq Beef

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA on TNT analysts, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr.,Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talk with CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Austin Janning/NBAE via Getty Images) Austin Janning/Getty Images

Real or fake, there's been some ongoing beef between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal this postseason.

The two former NBA stars, who co-host Inside The NBA together on TNT, have been going back and forth about a number of topics during the playoffs.

Things have gotten heated at times.

It's certainly been must-watch television.

Earlier this week, Barkley joked (?) that while he's friends with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, he hates Shaq.

"I'm friends with Ernie [Johnson] and Kenny [Smith]. I hate Shaq. I really hate him a lot," Barkley told Joe Buck.

In reality, Barkley and O'Neal are probably really close friends that are able to joke around with each other - and often have heated debates.

The viewers are better for it.