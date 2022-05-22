NBA World Reacts To The Charles Barkley, Shaq Beef
Real or fake, there's been some ongoing beef between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal this postseason.
The two former NBA stars, who co-host Inside The NBA together on TNT, have been going back and forth about a number of topics during the playoffs.
Things have gotten heated at times.
It's certainly been must-watch television.
Earlier this week, Barkley joked (?) that while he's friends with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, he hates Shaq.
"I'm friends with Ernie [Johnson] and Kenny [Smith]. I hate Shaq. I really hate him a lot," Barkley told Joe Buck.
In reality, Barkley and O'Neal are probably really close friends that are able to joke around with each other - and often have heated debates.
The viewers are better for it.