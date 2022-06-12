NBA World Reacts To The Dell, Sonya Curry Rumors

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last year, Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of Warriors star Steph Curry, got divorced after several decades of marriage.

At the time of the divorce, there were reportedly cheating allegations made by both parties. Steph spoke out on his parents' divorce, admitting that it was challenging for him as a son.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."

Friday night, both Dell and Sonya Curry were spotted with people who appeared to be their new significant others. And social media had a field day with the rumors.

Sonya Curry was spotted with a man who appears to be former NFL tight end Steven Johnson.

Dell Curry, meanwhile, was spotted with a blonde woman.

The official details on the relationships are unclear, but Twitter was going crazy over it.

Hopefully everyone involved is happy.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Monday night.