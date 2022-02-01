NBA World Reacts To The Draymond Green Injury News

It’s been a while since Draymond Green has been on a basketball court.

Green, 31, has been dealing with a back injury for quite some time now. He’s missed the Warriors’ last 12 games.

The Warriors announced on Tuesday that Green is making good progress. He’ll be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star break, which is the weekend of Feb. 18-20.

“Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the last 12 games due to a lower back/disc injury, was recently re-examined,” the team said in a statement. “The examination indicated that Green is making steps in a positive direction and the injury is improving. He will re-evaluated again prior to the All-Star break.”

Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/NYawnAvRyU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 1, 2022

Despite the encouraging progress, fans are concerned about Draymond Green.

Why is it taking so long for the veteran forward to return to the court?

“Starting to get concerned about this Draymond injury especially cuz it’s his back. DPOY easily before he went out. Hopefully he is able to come back full healthy after the All-Star break.”

Starting to get concerned about this Draymond injury especially cuz it's his back. DPOY easily before he went out. Hopefully he is able to come back full healthy after the All-Star break https://t.co/MgxFPTkHfA — Midorima Shintarō (@DontBeAnUCH) February 1, 2022

“Draymond Green update. Will be re-evaluated ‘prior to the All-Star Break.’ Warriors final game before break is February 16. No surprise, but likely out at least 7 more games.”