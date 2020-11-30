NBA World Reacts To The Evan Turner Coaching News

The Spun

A general view of the Boston Celtics arena.BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: A general view before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Evan Turner is returning to the Boston Celtics, but not in an on-court role. The NBA vet is taking his talents to the coaching world.

Turner’s playing days have come to an end. The No. 2 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Ohio State spent 10 years in the league. He spent time with Philadelphia, Indiana, Atlanta, Portland and of course, Boston.

Turner’s retirement was bound to come eventually, but no one anticipated he’d do so this off-season. But he isn’t leaving the NBA world just yet.

Turner has joined Brad Stevens’ staff in Boston. He’ll serve as an assistant coach, focusing on the Celtics’ player development.

The Celtics have been in need of an assistant coach ever since Kara Lawson took over the women’s team at Duke. Evan Turner will provide plenty of on-court experience for the current Celtics team.

It’s safe to say most NBA fans are both surprised and excited about Boston’s latest hire and Turner’s return to the Celtics.

Evan Turner will provide significant on-court experience and leadership for the Celtics, albeit for his coaching role. While Boston’s current coaching staff features plenty of coaching experience, actual playing experience is lacking. Turner will now fill that role.

Brad Stevens has a new piece of the puzzle fitted, thanks to his latest hire. We’ll see if Turner can make an impact getting the Celtics over the hump in coming years.


