NBA World Reacts To The Evan Turner Coaching News

Evan Turner is returning to the Boston Celtics, but not in an on-court role. The NBA vet is taking his talents to the coaching world.

Turner’s playing days have come to an end. The No. 2 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Ohio State spent 10 years in the league. He spent time with Philadelphia, Indiana, Atlanta, Portland and of course, Boston.

Turner’s retirement was bound to come eventually, but no one anticipated he’d do so this off-season. But he isn’t leaving the NBA world just yet.

Turner has joined Brad Stevens’ staff in Boston. He’ll serve as an assistant coach, focusing on the Celtics’ player development.

10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Turner is expected to focus on player development. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

The Celtics have been in need of an assistant coach ever since Kara Lawson took over the women’s team at Duke. Evan Turner will provide plenty of on-court experience for the current Celtics team.

It’s safe to say most NBA fans are both surprised and excited about Boston’s latest hire and Turner’s return to the Celtics.

I always wanted Evan Turner back in Boston but I never imagined it’d be as a coach 😂 — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) November 30, 2020

Coach Evan Turner is awesome! Happy to have him back with the Celtics. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) November 30, 2020

Future NBA Head Coach, Evan Turner. ☑️ pic.twitter.com/zHkLbDMuL9 — Rose City Hoops (@rosecityhoops) November 30, 2020

Evan Turner was a ton of fun to cover during my year on the Celtics beat. Love to see him back in Boston. https://t.co/ZRkCaYrVwv — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 30, 2020

Evan turner coming home might be the greatest Celtics offseason move since 08 — Adnan Hassan (@AHassan_9) November 30, 2020

Evan Turner will provide significant on-court experience and leadership for the Celtics, albeit for his coaching role. While Boston’s current coaching staff features plenty of coaching experience, actual playing experience is lacking. Turner will now fill that role.

Brad Stevens has a new piece of the puzzle fitted, thanks to his latest hire. We’ll see if Turner can make an impact getting the Celtics over the hump in coming years.