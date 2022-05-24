NBA World Reacts To The Expansion Team City Rumors

With each passing year, NBA expansion grows more and more likely.

And now, according to basketball columnist John Canzano, "The NBA is expected to announce two new expansion teams, in Seattle and Las Vegas, after their media rights deal expires in 2024."

The NBA world reacted to the expansion rumor Tuesday, which could mean the long-awaited return of the SuperSonics.

"Been saying for a couple years now that Vegas (in addition to Seattle, of course) would be the next city to get an NBA team," tweeted Bally Sports' Sandeep Chandok. "It just makes sense."

"Vegas feels like a lazy choice man," said NBA 2K player HTB. "Give a team back to Vancouver pls."

"Bring back the Sonics," replied Supreme Ace.

"Time to move Minnesota to the east," commented one user.

"That Seattle/Oklahoma City rivalry will be next level crazy."

"Told by a reliable source that this rumor is absolutely false," tweeted the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers. "And it should be noted the NBA media rights deals expire after the 2024-25 season, not in 2024. Obviously things can change between now and 2025, but as it stands today, false alarm."

"Vegas is going to eventually become the ultimate sports town," predicted another user.

Bill Simmons has been on this idea for a while now. It just seems like a matter of time before it comes true.