NBA World Reacts To The Giannis, Bulls Speculation

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a dunk against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is committed to the Milwaukee Bucks right now but that doesn't mean it's going to stay that way.

Antetokounmpo spoke to Fox 32 Chicago about potentially playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future and he didn't necessarily rule it out.

"I think anyone who asks that question that plays basketball if you said no, you'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's a team that's won multiple championships, it's a team that's had one of, if not the greatest player to ever play this game. Everyone would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago but right now, I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Fans are intrigued about the possibility of Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee at some point.

If Antetokounmpo does join the Bulls in a few years, it would be one of the biggest moves in NBA history.