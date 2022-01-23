The NBA world was none too pleased with Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen’s one-game suspension following a dangerous foul on the Bulls’ Alex Caruso.

Allen was ejected in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 94-90 win over Chicago for a

flagrant 2 foul. After the game Caruso said his wrist was “a little banged up” from the Milwaukee guard’s hack. But later it was revealed that Caruso would miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured wrist that will require surgery.

Allen has a reputation dating back to college of questionable, sometimes “dirty” play. But to this point in his NBA career, he’s only received two flagrant fouls in 167 career games.

Nevertheless, fans and media members weren’t happy with the discipline for Allen (or lack thereof).

“Grayson Allen forfeited the benefit of the doubt a long time ago,” tweeted ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “That second swipe was not a basketball play. It was a blatantly dirty play. And now Caruso is seriously hurt.”

“ONE GAME?!” a fan reacted in all-caps. “DUDE CAUSED A GUY TO NEED SURGERY.”

“Why even bother,” tweeted Molly Knight.

“*sighs* another lenient punishment for a dirty player who will never learn,” commented CBS4 Indy’s Alex Ross.

“It is unlikely that there would’ve been a suspension without Caruso’s fractured wrist, but the NBA can take into consideration an injury to the offended player — and clearly did,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski noted. “The one-game suspension costs Allen approximately $28K salary.”

Hard to imagine a lesser penalty than the one Allen got.