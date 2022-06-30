NBA World Reacts To The Heat 'Dark Horse' Rumors

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

An Eastern Conference team is seen as a sleeper in the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Heat are a "dark horse" to land Brunson as free agency gets closer to starting.

Brunson is currently being pursued by the Heat, the New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks (his current team). The Knicks have been seen as the favorite to sign Brunson but until a deal is reached, anything is possible.

NBA fans are mixed on whether the Heat should sign Brunson.

Brunson has spent the last four seasons as a Dallas Maverick and is coming off the best season of his career.

He averaged 16 points, four rebounds, and nearly five assists per game while also shooting 50% from the floor.

We'll have to see where these negotiations go.