NBA World Reacts To The Ime Udoka Decision News

Ime Udoka isn't going to be resigning from the Boston Celtics.

According to Chris Haynes of Turner Sports, the head coach of the Celtics won't resign from his position as he awaits his suspension from the organization.

Udoka is in a lot of trouble after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night that he could be facing a season-long suspension.

He reportedly had an intimate relationship with a female staff member of the franchise's staff, per Wojnarowski. The relationship is considered to be in violation of the team's guidelines.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla would likely be the interim coach if Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.

NBA fans have positive thoughts following Haynes' report.

We'll have to see if/when a suspension is announced for Udoka.