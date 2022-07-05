NBA World Reacts To The Jayson Tatum Dating Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Jason Tatum #0 of the U.S. Team warms up at the 2019 Mtn Dew ICE Rising Stars at Spectrum Center on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai were spotted with each other at Fourth of July celebration.

"The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27," the New York Post wrote.

"Tatum’s day out with Ella Mai naturally had Twitter buzzing, as the two have been at the center of dating rumors for some time," the report continued. According to Clutch Points, the father of 4-year-old son Deuce has allegedly been dating the British songstress since October 2020, when she was spotted at his home."

Fans loved the fact that the couple is together.

"Jayson Tatum + Ella Mai is the couple we all need," one Celtics fan said.

Those hoping for a chance with Ella Mai aren't taking the news too well. "I found out Ella Mai dates Jayson Tatum I am not ok y’all.." one fan said.

Mostly, though, everyone is loving the idea of the couple together. "I’m all for Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai ! ! Those are two beautiful people," one fan said.

Tatum helped carry the Celtics to the NBA Finals, while Mai is an award-winning singer - not a bad couple.