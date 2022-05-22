NBA World Reacts To The Jimmy Butler Injury News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat may be up on the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but at what cost? Just a minute out of the break, star forward Jimmy Butler was forced to leave the action with a knee injury.

Now, the team announced, Butler will miss the remainder of the game due to inflammation.

The NBA world reacted to the tough Jimmy Butler news on Twitter.

"The Heat will try to hold a 15-point lead on the road with no Jimmy Butler (knee) for the rest of Game 3," tweeted Marc Stein.

"What a brutal first minute of the second half," remarked Coley Harvey. "Jimmy Butler out with a knee injury, and Marcus Smart helped off the floor."

"Butler very oddly missed that game against the Hawks with a knee thing out of nowhere also," noted Brad Rowland.

"What a chaotic few minutes," commented ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "Jimmy Butler exits the game with right knee inflammation. Grant Williams starts the second half in place of Daniel Theis. And now Marcus Smart exits with a right leg injury that left him unable to put weight on it as he left the court."

The Heat were able to weather the Celtics third quarter storm and keep their 15-point lead intact.

Now, with eight minutes to go in the fourth they'll look to bring it home and take a 2-1 series lead.