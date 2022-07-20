NBA World Reacts To The JJ Barea Retirement News

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 18: Jose Juan Barea #5 of the Dallas Mavericks puts up a shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first period at the Pepsi Center on December 18, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former Dallas Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea appeared to retire from the game of basketball.

"I'm ready. Last year it worked my head and I wasn't ready,” said Barea. “This year, yes, and I am calm about finishing. I gave it all. … To have the opportunity to finish in Puerto Rico, to play in all fields, and to enjoy it with my friends.”

Fans immediately flocked to social media to discuss the news. Most fans had some sort of joke about how Barea helped the Mavericks take down LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Even opposing fans who couldn't stand Barea on the court are honoring him today.

"Annoying af as an opposing fan but all the love and respect to JJ barea for what he was able to accomplish during his career," one fan said.

"The one and only @jjbareapr, key cog on Dallas' 2011 title team and one of the most popular Mavericks of all time, formally announced his basketball retirement today in his native Puerto Rico at age 38," NBA insider Marc Stein said.

Good luck in retirement, JJ.