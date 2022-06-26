NBA World Reacts To The John Wall Free Agency Rumors

Multiple teams are reportedly expressing interest in signing John Wall this offseason.

Per Marc Stein, there have been "serious murmurs" about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets.

He's entering the final year of the four-year extension he signed with the Washington Wizards before he got traded to the Rockets.

Stein is also reporting that there's already been interest in Wall from the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.

"Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months," Stein wrote.

Some NBA fans would love it if their respective team went after him.

"Probably an uncommon opinion, but I’d love to see Wall get healthy and flourish again. He was so special in his prime, if it wasn’t for injuries he’d still be a top 5 PG," one fan tweeted.

Wall has yet to play an NBA game since the 2020 season. He's also only appeared in 72 games throughout the last four years.

We'll have to see what happens with him during this offseason.