NBA World Reacts To The Kelly Olynyk Wedding Photos

Kelly Olynyk officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Jackie McNulty over the weekend.

The ceremony took place at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California on Saturday in front of family and friends.

Some wedding pictures were finally posted for everyone to see and they include Olynyk wearing some interesting attire. Olynyk was wearing a snapback and regular sneakers during the wedding.

NBA fans had all sorts of different reactions to these photos.

"This man really decided the outcome of an NBA Finals smh," one fan tweeted.

"Kelly Olynyk looks exactly like the type of guy to wear a SnapBack at his own wedding," another fan said.

It may be a bit weird to wear a snapback to a wedding, but all that matter is that Olynyk had the time of his life on his special day.