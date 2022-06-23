NBA World Reacts To The Kendall Jenner Breakup News

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Kendall Jenner attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In the biggest NBA news of 2022 - or perhaps all-time - love has officially keeled over.

On Wednesday, E! News reported that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Kardashian sister Kendall Jenner have split up. The break-up ends a relationship of at least two years together.

Per the report, the couple hit "a rough patch" a little over a week ago. Jenner was the one who told Booker that she wanted "space and time apart."

That being said the relationship is not officially over. But for now, they have split up.

As you can tell by some of the reactions on Twitter, NBA fans are absolutely floored by this devastating news:

Other NBA fans who are able to compose themselves are already speculating over which NBA player the millionaire influencer might be eyeing as a partner next:

Meanwhile, a few others believe that without the distraction of being in a relationship, Devin Booker will finally be able to win an NBA title with the Suns:

Kendall Jenner has held the spot of the world's highest-paid model since 2017. She makes $40 million per year in the field on top of the millions she makes as a social media influencer.

Devin Booker has been one of the NBA's top shooting guards over the past three years. The 2021-22 season saw him reach career-highs in points and rebounds.

Perhaps they'll mend the fences one day.