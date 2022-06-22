NBA World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When the Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, the move was seen as a two-for-one move where one wouldn't stay if the other left. Amid rumors that Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn, that idea is being tested.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, teams are privately hoping that Kyrie opts out of his current contract with the Nets. They reportedly believe that this would open the door for them to make a trade offer to the Nets for the all-world forward.

In three seasons with the Nets, Durant has played just 90 games and made 16 playoff appearances. But the Nets have not been able to reach the Eastern Conference Finals despite giving him almost everyone he's wanted to play with.

NBA fans are definitely enjoying the drama unfolding with the Nets right now. Some are advocating for their team to try and trade for Durant while others just want to watch the fireworks.

Injuries have certainly been a limiting factor for Kevin Durant over the past few years.

But he's still among the best at his position in the NBA and there are maybe only a handful of teams where he wouldn't be their top player.

That being said, it remains to be seen if Durant would play for any team that doesn't have Kyrie on it. The two still seem to be great friends who want to win together at all costs.

Will Kevin Durant be traded this offseason?