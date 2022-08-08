NBA World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Ultimatum News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets only two choices heading into next season.

Per Shams Charania, Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai and informed him that he needs to choose between keeping him or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Durant also doesn't believe the Nets are going in the right direction under Marks and Nash, per Charania.

It didn't take long for the NBA community to weigh in on this report.

"If that is all it takes to keep the 1B best basketball player of the last decade+ on your roster...," one fan tweeted.

"I love Steve Nash, but he never had any business coaching a team with title aspirations in the first place," Jesse Spector tweeted.

Durant was fantastic for the Nets this past season. He averaged 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

If the Nets do trade Durant, they'll want a monumental package in return. These next couple of months should be very interesting.