NBA World Reacts To The Kyle Korver Job News

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Kyle Korver #26 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three-point shot over Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kyle Korver is taking on the next step of his professional career — this time as a front office figure.

The former NBA All-Star is reportedly finalizing a front office role with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Kyle Korver might just be one of my favorite Hawks players ever," one fan wrote.

"Love this move....Threezus has returned!" another added.

"Dreams come true ladies and gents. We just need to bring back Lou in the udonis Harlem role and bring in ant man and we’ll have my dream franchise," another said.

Korver suited up for the Hawks from 2012-17. His lone All-Star selection came when he averaged 12.1 points per game on a league-leading 49.2% shooting from behind the arc in 2014-15.

Korver most recently took the court for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020-21. After his playing days came to an end, he spent this past season as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

It's unclear what kind of front office position Korver is expected to take within the Hawks' organization.