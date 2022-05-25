NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Contract Rumor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes in for a layup during the first half of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 23, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After the Nets disappointing finish to the 2022 season, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks said "we're looking for guys that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves." Comments that seemed to be aimed directly at star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Now, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, via colleague Stefan Bondy: "the Nets are now outright unwilling to give Kyrie Irving a longterm extension."

The latest turn of the rumor mill got NBA Twitter talking.

"We tried to tell you Nets fans," one user replied.

"Sorry, need to take a breath here: LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

"If this article were a song, it’d be on repeat all day," commented a Knicks fan.

"The Clippers should jump all in on this Kyrie situation," another tweeted. "Legit would have 3 peat potential if the team stays healthy."

"Kevin Durant you are a Raptor."

"Kyrie leaving is absolutely the funniest possible outcome," another user remarked.

The Nets roster could look very different come this fall.