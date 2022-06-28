NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Contract Rumors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After not finding a suitable sign-and-trade partner, Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving is opting-in to his $36.5 million option with the team.

Upon signing, the 30-year-old told The Athletic:

Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I've made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.

Per Nets reporter Erik Slater via Shams Charania, "The Nets offered Kyrie Irving a 4-year max contract with 2 years guaranteed and triggers for years 3 and 4 based on the games played in the first 2 years ..."

Adding, "That’s an extremely fair offer that shows Brooklyn was negotiating in good faith."

The NBA world reacted to the rumors of Kyrie's contract details Tuesday.

"Nets to Kyrie: here is a 4 year max all we ask is that you show up to work. Kyrie Stans: THE FRONT OFFICE IS DESTROYING THIS FRANCHISE, HOW DARE THEY!"

"Bobby Marks nailed this one," a Nets fan replied.

This is a very fair offer by Nets. Actually very smart," another Brooklyn fan remarked. "Glad Nets held [their] ground."

"Now that's a great offer from Nets," tweeted a New Yorker. "I can't be mad at that."

"It's an offer that an injury prone player would never agree to," another said. "It's an NFL type of deal and a VP of the Player's Union should not normalize accepting a contract like that."

As of signing, Irving no longer has the ability to sign-and-trade. The Nets could reportedly still deal him as an expiring contract, but he would essentially have no voice in his destination.