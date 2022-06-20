NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Will Kyrie Irving be playing for a new team next season?

Trade rumors are running rampant this Monday. Why? According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving is still considering whether or not he'll opt in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets.

If Irving declines the option he'll become a free agent. In such a scenario, two teams are expected to make a run after him: the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

"Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market," Charania said. "Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors."



Could a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion really be in the works?

"I need the Kyrie for Russ sign-and-trade," a fan wrote.

"If the Lakers trade Russ they should make sure to take back the maximum amount of salary they can in any trade which is about ~55M So whatever version of a trade you're doing involving Kyrie, you want them to to hit that number ideally," one fan said.

Bill Simmons, meanwhile, says the only way the Lakers get Kyrie is if the Oklahoma City Thunder acquire Russell Westbrook in a trade.

"When we did the “Where is Kyrie going?” segment on my pod 2 weeks ago, here were the fake trades I wrote down. (PS: I can’t imagine OKC would take Russ but that’s the only way LA has a chance at Kyrie; Brooklyn taking Russ back would be… insane?)," Bill Simmons added.

It's shaping up to be a wild off-season in the NBA. Buckle up.