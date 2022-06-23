NBA World Reacts To The Lakers' Draft Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired a second-round pick from the Orlando Magic on Thursday afternoon.

In return, the Lakers sent cash and a future second-round pick. The trade was first announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anytime a team can get a decent draft pick for not much in return, it's usually a good move.

The NBA world is pretty high on this deal from a Lakers perspective.

"That's basically a late, late 1st rounder. What a get by the Lakers. Y'all know whoever the pick ends up being will be more relevant than half the dudes who end up making All-Rookie next year," one fan tweeted.

"Kuzma & Nance at 27, Hart at 30, Zubac at 32, Clarkson and THT at 46…this is right in our wheelhouse to find another very good piece, assuming we keep the pick," another fan tweeted.

"35 pick is way higher than I was expecting, this is great news. The one thing the Lakers have excelled at over the last few years is finding really great value in this range."

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.