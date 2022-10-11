NBA World Reacts To The LaMelo Ball Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 20: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets gestures during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on October 20, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hornets won 123-122. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Hornets All-Star PG LaMelo Ball will reportedly be held out of Charlotte's final preseason game as he deals with an ankle injury.

According to FantasyLabs, Ball will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the ankle sprain that saw him exit last night's 116-107 loss.

The NBA world reacted to the LaMelo news on social media.

"Something to monitor," one account commented.

"Cmon!!" another replied.

"Wow," a fan tweeted.

"Wemby szn."

"I can’t believe this," another said.

"(Wembanyama sweepstakes)."

Ball injured the ankle on Monday night when a defender stepped on his foot while he was driving to the basket. The 21-year-old remained on the ground for several minutes before gingerly walking to the free throw line.

He had nine points and six rebounds before leaving the court.

Hopefully the Hornets centerpiece is able to recover in time for the team's regular season opener vs. the Spurs on Oct. 19.