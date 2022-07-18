NBA World Reacts To The LeBron, LaVar Ball Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James smile on the court during the Drew League Pro-Am on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and LaVar Ball have had their differences in the past, but the two shared a pre-game embrace ahead of the King's return to the Drew League over the weekend.

The two shared a dap and hug as LeBron entered the gym and shared a few words.

The NBA world reacted to pair's friendly exchange on social media.

"I can hear Lavar now," one user said. “'You know Gelo can hit some shots for u.'”

"I miss LaVar entertaining us," another replied.

"They act like two legends cannot coexist."

"2 guys who could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1," another fan tweeted.

"LaVar prolly like 'LaMelo really that guy trade for em' lmao."

"The one man booing," cried another user.

LeBron dropped an easy 42 on the way to the Drew League win, Saturday.

What do you think LaVar told him before it tipped off?