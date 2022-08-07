NBA World Reacts To The Royce O'Neale Video

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 28: Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz warms up before Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Even Royce O'Neale's mom can get these buckets.

Hosting a youth basketball camp over the weekend, the newly-acquired Brooklyn Net played a little one-on-one with his mom and proved that no one is safe out here; sending her to the floor with a mean spin move.

The NBA world reacted to the viral O'Neale clip across social media.

"This Baller wanted to dunk on his own mama," laughed one user.

"This is crazy big bro," another cried.

"Crying."

"She said 'imma just James Harden this one out,'" a fan tweeted.

"Moms [gotta] come correct," replied Tre' Sullivan.

"Lmfao bruh."

Nets fans will be hoping Royce O'Neale brings this kind of ruthlessness to BK next season.