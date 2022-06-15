NBA World Reacts To The Sixers Major Trade Rumors

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the Wells Fargo Center during the opening night game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on October 30, 2013 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Sixers could be looking to make a big move this offseason.

According to 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey, the team is reportedly "gauging trade interest for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green and the No. 23 pick."

NBA Twitter was quick to react to the developing situation out of Philly.

"Good...do something," replied one user.

"Julius Randle is a Sixer," tweeted a Knicks fan.

"God dayuuum. Looking at interest for 5 guys and #23? Wowses," laughed another.

"Damn might as well throw Meek Mill in that mf too."

"Trade Giannis' left toenail for Matisse, lock him in a gym with [@LethalShooter] and a vaccination clinic, and then watch the titles come raining in," another user commented.

"Yes, you can have all of them," tweeted an upset Sixers fan.

Things went south in a hurry for Philadelphia this postseason, as the James Harden they traded for wasn't the one that showed up down the stretch of the year.

There's still plenty to build around in the Sixers organization, but Daryl Morey isn't usually one to stand pat.