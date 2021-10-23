The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Stunning Lakers Incident

Lakers logo at midcourt.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBA fans are pretty stunned by what transpired on the Los Angeles Lakers bench right before halftime on Friday evening.

The Lakers, 0-1 on the season following the opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, are trailing the Suns after two quarters. Things are worse than that, though. Two of Los Angeles’ players had to be restrained from each other.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard appeared to get physical on the bench. It’s unclear what happened, but teammates needed to intervene.

This isn’t good.

Yikes.

“WHAT??? ANTHONY DAVIS APPEARED TO PUT HIS HANDS ON DWIGHT ON THE BENCH AND THEY NEARLY GOT INTO IT AND HAD TO BE SEPARATED??? DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING. THOUGHT THOSE TWO WERE COOL. CRAZY,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

Dwight will be playing for Cleveland by Tuesday,” the Dan Le Batard Show tweeted.

Dwight Howard must have said he deserved Anthony Davis’ spot of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon joked.

The Lakers are trailing the Suns, 57-44, on Friday evening. Tonight’s game is being televised on ESPN.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.