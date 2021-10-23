NBA World Reacts To The Stunning Lakers Incident

NBA fans are pretty stunned by what transpired on the Los Angeles Lakers bench right before halftime on Friday evening.

The Lakers, 0-1 on the season following the opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, are trailing the Suns after two quarters. Things are worse than that, though. Two of Los Angeles’ players had to be restrained from each other.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard appeared to get physical on the bench. It’s unclear what happened, but teammates needed to intervene.

This isn’t good.

Day 4 of the 2021-22 NBA season pic.twitter.com/QGnjCUrTRJ — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) October 23, 2021

Yikes.

“WHAT??? ANTHONY DAVIS APPEARED TO PUT HIS HANDS ON DWIGHT ON THE BENCH AND THEY NEARLY GOT INTO IT AND HAD TO BE SEPARATED??? DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING. THOUGHT THOSE TWO WERE COOL. CRAZY,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

“Dwight will be playing for Cleveland by Tuesday,” the Dan Le Batard Show tweeted.

“Dwight Howard must have said he deserved Anthony Davis’ spot of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon joked.

I’m on AD’s side even though I have no idea what happened. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) October 23, 2021

This has been a WEEK in the NBA .. Cue a thousand "AD and Dwight arguing about who belonged more on the #NBA75 team" jokes. More to come in tomorrow's This Week In Basketball column: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP https://t.co/kUAkwZ5gmi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 23, 2021

AD and Dwight got into it during a Laker timeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/9TULGs7DeE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2021

The Lakers are trailing the Suns, 57-44, on Friday evening. Tonight’s game is being televised on ESPN.