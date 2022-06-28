NBA World Reacts To The Utah Jazz's Coaching Hire

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: General view of Vivint Smart Home Arena prior to the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Following the resignation of Quin Snyder, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is borrowing from his former team's blueprint -- hiring a Gregg Popovich understudy from Ime Udoka's staff.

Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "The Utah Jazz have offered Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy the franchise's head coaching job ... Hardy and the Jazz are finalizing a five-year contract to make him the franchise's next coach."

Noting, "[The 34-year-old] will be the youngest active coach in the NBA."

NBA Twitter reacted to the Jazz's latest hiring on Tuesday.

"... Danny Ainge and his front office underwent an extensive coaching search process that included former head coaches, top assistants, G League coaches and former players," reported The Athletic's Shams Charania. "Will Hardy -- the top assistant on Ime Udoka's Boston staff -- emerged as the strong frontrunner."

"Good for Will Hardy," tweeted CelticsBlog.com. "We'll miss him."

"Hardy, like Quin Snyder, has roots with San Antonio and Gregg Popovich," said Tony Jones. "He will be the youngest active head coach in the league. He separated himself in the interview process, which was long and thorough on Utah’s part."

"Funny story about the new Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy… he was the head coach in the summer league for the Spurs in 2016 and was very verbal towards his young players (in a good way). He’s a coach that will demand execution, punctuality, and accountability. Great hire for Utah."

"Significant loss for the Celtics coaching staff," tweeted Adam Kaufman. "But Will Hardy has certainly paid his dues."

After running it back for eight years with similar results, Will Hardy should be a breathe of fresh air for a Jazz team looking to break through its playoff ceiling.