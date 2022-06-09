NBA World Reacts To The Viral Bill Walton Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NBA legend Bill Walton is in the house for tonight's Game 3 NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Walton arrived at the TD Garden the same way many Celtics fans do — on the Boston "T" public transportation system.

Video of the NBA Hall of Famer taking the Orange Line to tonight's game is going viral on Twitter.

"Bill Walton taking the T to the TD Garden to watch his @celtics host Game 3!" the NBA History Twitter account wrote.

The NBA world is thrilled to see the 69-year-old basketball icon out and about.

"This man is an absolute legend," one fan wrote.

"LFG. Bill freaking Walton in the house!" another said.

Walton suited up for the Celtics in the final two active seasons of his NBA career.