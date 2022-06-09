NBA World Reacts To The Viral Bill Walton Video
NBA legend Bill Walton is in the house for tonight's Game 3 NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Walton arrived at the TD Garden the same way many Celtics fans do — on the Boston "T" public transportation system.
Video of the NBA Hall of Famer taking the Orange Line to tonight's game is going viral on Twitter.
"Bill Walton taking the T to the TD Garden to watch his @celtics host Game 3!" the NBA History Twitter account wrote.
The NBA world is thrilled to see the 69-year-old basketball icon out and about.
"This man is an absolute legend," one fan wrote.
"LFG. Bill freaking Walton in the house!" another said.
Walton suited up for the Celtics in the final two active seasons of his NBA career.