NBA World Reacts To The Viral Luka Doncic Photo

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic appeared to be enjoying his time in the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, a photo of the Mavericks 23-year-old phenom holding a pint at a local restaurant was circulating around social media.

However, per TMZ Sports, Dallas says the picture is of Luka is an old one. And he's not enjoying a beverage ahead of the team's upcoming Western Conference Final matchup against the Warriors.

That didn't stop the NBA world from reacting to the flick on Twitter.

Untucked Kyrie, Hoodie Melo, Drunk Luka," commented TV news reporter Dalton Godbey.

"Luke Doncic [handshake] Me: 'A casual beer at lunch couldn't hurt," tweeted Ben Stevens.

"OVER/UNDER 1.5 pre-Game 1 beers for Luka?" asked BetSided.

"I want this to be real so bad but it just can’t be," one fan replied. "That’s, what, a 10 AM beer? I’d believe a lunch beer, not a 10 AM beer."

"After watching the last dance, this is light work compared to the amount of beers Jordan put down before games."

"As a guy that’s drank a few beers before mens league games and played ball the best I’ve ever played, Mavs by a billion," said Dana Beers.

Game 1 tips off tonight at 9 PM ET.