NBA World Reacts To The Viral Tacko Fall Video

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Tacko Fall #99 of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Second-row seats for an NBA playoff game will cost you quite a bit of money. Unfortunately for one fan at Wednesday night's Celtics-Bucks Game 5, that money got them the worst seat in the house.

7-foot-6 NBA big man Tacko Fall is in TD Garden tonight to watch his former Boston team compete in this year's postseason.

His massive courtside frame completely blocked the fan sitting in the row behind him.

"Those are expensive seats. If I got caught behind Tacko Fall, paying what you pay for courtside seats, I would be an angry fan," Stan Van Gundy said during the first half of tonight's broadcast on TNT.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this hilariously unfortunate scenario.

"Make him sit on the floor these fans deserve a refund," one fan wrote.

"Gotta give those people half off," another suggested.

Fall, a fan-favorite in Boston, suited up for 26 games during his first two NBA seasons with the Celtics. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds through 6.5 minutes per game.

He most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds through 5.4 minutes per game. He played in just 11 contests this past season, spending most of his time with the Cavs' G-League affiliate.