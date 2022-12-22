NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 12: A shot of the NBA playoffs logo on the court of the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2013 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2013 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images) Rocky Widner/Getty Images

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next star player to request a trade" if his team isn't in playoff contention soon. As it stands, the Hawks are 16-16 and have lost six of their last nine games. They're currently ninth in the East.

Young is currently under contract in Atlanta through the 2026-27 NBA season. He can opt out with his player option after the 2025-26 season.

NBA fans are intrigued by the idea of Young being willing to leave the Hawks a little earlier though. Hawks fans believe that the team should ask for the sun and the moon for their All-Star guard while others think he could be the final piece of a championship puzzle:

Trae Young has become one of the best point guards in the league over the past four years. Since his breakout campaign in the 2019-20 season he's averaged 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.

Young is a two-time All-Star and was voted to the All-NBA team last season.

But playoff success has largely eluded Young. He had a brilliant postseason in 2021, but was pretty much shut down by the Miami Heat last year.

If Young wants to chase a ring while he's still in his mid-20s, maybe finding a new team is the route to take.

Will Trae Young play out his full contract with the Hawks?