NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Disturbing Suns News

On Thursday, an in-depth report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes shed some light on the disturbing alleged actions of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Compiling more than 70 interviews from current and former Suns employees, these reports revealed some concerning accusations of racism and misogyny for the longtime executive.

Sarver, who is not Black, has been accused of using the N-word on multiple occasions — including by former Suns head coach Earl Watson. The 17-year Phoenix owner has also been accused of creating a “toxic and sometimes hostile” work environment rife with racially-insensitive and misogynistic language.

One story from the report described a time Sarver passed a photo of his wife in a bikini around the office and spoke about the times she performed oral sex on him. Another described a time when he asked a female employee if he “owned” her to determine if she worked for the Suns.

“The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale,” one Suns co-owner said about Sarver, per Holmes. “It’s embarrassing as an owner.”

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these concerning accusations.

“If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the f— is going on in Phoenix, [he]

would be appalled.”



Based on interviews w/ 70+ current & former employees throughout his 17-year tenure as owner, my story on Robert Sarver’s Phoenix Suns: https://t.co/PMvMyBdr2N — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) November 4, 2021

Over 70 former and current Suns employees have described a toxic workplace culture under managing partner Robert Sarver, including allegations of misogyny and that he used racist language and slurs, per @Baxter Sarver denied many of the allegations through his legal team. pic.twitter.com/HccoyI4Tm1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2021

In 2018, I sat with Earl Watson and he revealed the ultimatum he was given to keep his job with the Phoenix Suns. @Baxter goes into great detail on that situation and the toxic, racist work environment created by owner Robert Sarver. https://t.co/EMkuic0a5w pic.twitter.com/gC29jFZYPI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 4, 2021

“I don’t like diversity,” Suns owner Robert Sarver allegedly said. Thorough — and deeply disturbing — reporting about a culture of misogyny and racism driven by Sarver. @Baxter will join us on NBA Today at 3 PM ET. https://t.co/hSJ1jUZqQt — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 4, 2021

A former Suns basketball executive: "There's literally nothing you could tell me about him from a misogynistic or race standpoint that would surprise me." https://t.co/z30vcgu4qO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 4, 2021

Sarver gonna sell the suns for $2.5 billion and disappear thatll teach him — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) November 4, 2021

Suns owner Robert Sarver allegedly asked why Draymond Green could use the N-word and then proceeded to repeat the word. STORY: https://t.co/cdSXuIhEG7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 4, 2021

Sarver has hired a legal team and vehemently denied many of these allegations. Multiple Suns executives have also denied these reports.

“None of what’s been said describes the Robert Sarver I know, respect and like — it just doesn’t,” general manager James Jones said in a statement.

But with over 70 current and former employees coming forth to call out Sarver, it’s hard to deny at least some level of wrong doing.

