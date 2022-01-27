NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

“Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight,” reports ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question.”

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2022

This is a disappointing development for a number of reasons. Most notably, we won’t get to see LeBron go to battle against Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

The King himself is livid.

🤬🤬🤬🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2022

Plus, Anthony Davis is expected to return for the Lakers tonight so we won’t even get to see AD and LeBron back together. The Lakers just can’t catch a break.

“Lol AD returns so of course James is out. Unreal,” one fan said.

Lol AD returns so of course James is out. Unreal https://t.co/8bhUx0qAbx — Matt (@SportsMatt12) January 27, 2022 “Wow!!!! Don’t even want to watch that game now… We wanted Embid vs Bron,” another commented. Wow!!!! Don’t even want to watch that game now… We wanted Embid vs Bron https://t.co/Uo9pEmwDeC — J Tizzle (@_JTizzle_) January 27, 2022 “Of course the minute AD gets healthy Bron is out smh,” a fan said. Of course the minute AD gets healthy Bron is out smh https://t.co/HPgAgkx1uW — Marc (@MarcHil32) January 27, 2022 “We can’t have two straight games of good health,” another fan complained. We can’t have two straight games of good health. https://t.co/Q0WrqxbGQ0 — Thai (@thailuong33) January 27, 2022

Hopefully LeBron James can return the Lakers’ lineup soon. He’s their heart and soul.

At least Anthony Davis is nearing a return. But even he isn’t at his best without LeBron.