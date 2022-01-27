The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, LeBron James woke up with knee soreness. Unfortunately, he won’t play tonight as a result.

The Lakers will battle the Philadelphia 76ers without LeBron on the court tonight. Frank Vogel announced the news just ahead of Thursday night’s game.

“Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight,” reports ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question.”

This is a disappointing development for a number of reasons. Most notably, we won’t get to see LeBron go to battle against Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

The King himself is livid.

Plus, Anthony Davis is expected to return for the Lakers tonight so we won’t even get to see AD and LeBron back together. The Lakers just can’t catch a break.

“Lol AD returns so of course James is out. Unreal,” one fan said.

“Wow!!!! Don’t even want to watch that game now… We wanted Embid vs Bron,” another commented.

“Of course the minute AD gets healthy Bron is out smh,” a fan said.

“We can’t have two straight games of good health,” another fan complained.

Hopefully LeBron James can return the Lakers’ lineup soon. He’s their heart and soul.

At least Anthony Davis is nearing a return. But even he isn’t at his best without LeBron.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.