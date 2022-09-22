NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: A Wilson brand NBA basketball is pictured during the first quarter of the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.

On Thursday, the Detroit Pistons acquired small forward Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz. In exchange, the Jazz acquired center Kelly Olynyk and point guard Saben Lee.

Bogdanovic averaged over 18 points per game in 204 starts for the Jazz, with a career-high 20.2 points per game coming during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Olynyk started just one game out of 40 for the Pistons last year, both career lows. Lee similarly started no games for Detroit while averaging just 16 minutes per game over 37 games.

The move has led to a lot of raised eyebrows among NBA fans. Some feel that this is the kind of move that a playoff contender would make and are unsure if the Pistons are at the point where trading for Bogdanovic would help them. Others have similar questions for how the move benefits the Jazz:

It certainly is a curious move for the Detroit Pistons given where they are in the NBA hierarchy right now. They've won just 63 games in the past three seasons, but have given head coach Dwane Casey one more chance to turn things around.

As for the Jazz, they're getting ready for a new era of basketball under Will Hardy but have decided to go into rebuilding mode by trading Rudy Goebert and Donovan Mitchell.

Which of these two teams will the trade benefit more?