NBA World Reacts To Tracy McGrady's Kobe Story

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers address the media during the post game news conference after scoring 60 point in his final NBA game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tracy McGrady played his entire NBA career at the same time as the late-great Kobe Bryant and had boundless respect for him as a player. But he recently told a story demonstrating how much he respected Kobe off the court too.

In an interview with SLAM Online, the Hall of Famer recalled back in 2002 when Kobe Bryant's shoe deal with Adidas expired. Kobe ultimately rejected Adidas' $200 million offer to re-up with them in favor of moving to Nike.

McGrady said that he thanked Kobe for turning down the Adidas offer because he was next in line to get a big deal with them. Adidas wound up signing McGrady to a $100 million shoe deal of his own - for which McGrady is eternally grateful.

“Kobe was about to sign a $200 (million) deal with Adidas. Who was next in line? I was like, Kob, thank you, brother.. I’m glad you turned down that $200 (million) because you left me a $100 (million), bro!" McGrady said.

NBA fans loved that story from McGrady:

The move turned out to be a major boon for both Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady.

Kobe's deal with Nike wound up being one of their best-selling shoe brands of all-time. As for McGrady, his line with Adidas is similarly among the best in the brand's history.

Kobe may not have been explicitly trying to do right by McGrady back then. But he has McGrady's eternal gratitude for it.