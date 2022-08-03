NBA World Reacts To Troubling Iman Shumpert News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Iman Shumpert visits the SiriusXM Studios on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges at a Texas airport over the weekend after police found marijuana in his bag.

Shumpert was reportedly carrying over six ounces on him. And while recreational marijuana is legal in Texas, it isn't federally; meaning its banned from air travel.

The 32-year-old could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

The NBA world reacted to the Shump news across social media.

"Shump must be smoking sherm if he thinks he can stroll through DFW airport with SIX [EXPLETIVE] OUNCES," one user replied. "Texas ain’t California big dog. Jesus."

"TSA: Sir is this your backpack? Shump:"

"Shump look like he started with 7 ounces before he got to the airport," another replied.

"FREE SHUMP!!!!!!" tweeted a Cavs fan.

"Biden about to offer Shump for Britney."

Iman Shumpert played 10 seasons in the NBA between the Knicks, Cavaliers, Kings, Rockets and Nets.