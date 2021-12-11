NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson News

It could be a while before we see Zion Williamson return to the court. On Saturday, the Pelicans‘ star forward reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery from foot surgery.

NBA insider Shams Charania and Pelicans reporter Will Guillory were among the first to break the news.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

“Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being,” Charania tweeted.

This is obviously not the news New Orleans and NBA fans wanted to hear. The former Duke standout has not touched the floor for the Pelicans this season because of an off-season surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot.

The Pelicans All-Star will now be held weight-bearing work until further testing can shine some light on the foot and its healing process. Zion played just 24 games of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus and COVID stoppage. Last season, he played in 61 of a possible 72, averaging 27 PPG.

At this point, Williamson has missed more games than he’s played. And with this latest report, his availability is becoming more and more a topic of conversation in the NBA world.

Tired of seeing this bro. I feel bad for him at this point https://t.co/cj7bvLV997 — Cole 🦑 (@GNGCole) December 11, 2021

“Tired of seeing this bro,” tweeted one NBA fan. “I feel bad for him at this point.”

Just shut him down. He shouldn’t be doing anything but water workouts until that foot is completely healed especially at his size https://t.co/Dx1i8lJnrF — I’m Not Tired Yet (@Runnin4Jesus24) December 11, 2021

“Just shut him down,” said another fan. “He shouldn’t be doing anything but water workouts until that foot is completely healed especially at that size.”

He not playing this season. Just say it. https://t.co/55RCOZmLbd — Donnie B (@ImDonnieB) December 11, 2021

“He’s not playing this season,” another fan reacted. “Just say it.”

It’s unfortunate that one of the NBA’s brightest young stars is unable to take the court. Coming out of college, many pointed to Zion’s body not being able to take the pounding of an NBA schedule at his height/weight with his kind of explosion.