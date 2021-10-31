NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while.

The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.

Saturday night, a video emerged of Williamson going through an on-court workout.

This doesn’t look great:

That’s just one video of an injured player going through a workout, but still, it’s pretty discouraging for the Pelicans.

“Ugh. He looks 25 lbs heavier than he was at Duke. I can’t believe he got that big so quick,” one fan tweeted.

“At some point, someone has to have a real honest conversation with Zion about his health & fitness,” another fan added.

When healthy and in shape, Williamson has been one of the most-dominant forces in the NBA. However, staying healthy and in shape is the major key.

Right now, that appears to be a major question mark for Williamson and the Pelicans.