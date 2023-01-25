NBA World Reacts to Tuesday's All-Star Game Announcement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #2 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first quarter ah during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks out from the NBA All-Star Break, the Association announced a new wrinkle for this year's game.

Per the league: "For the first time, the NBA All-Star Draft will take place right before the game. The two team captains will draft the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference."

NBA Twitter reacted to the announcement on Tuesday.

"Seeing who gets picked last before the game will be good laughs," a user replied.

"I hope we get to see player reactions as they're getting picked by the captains imagine if we saw Harden's reaction as the last pick last draft. Or the Jazz players the year before that," another said.

"Oh how long is this going to last," asked Steve Jones Jr.

"Yooo they're finally doing this fr???" a fan laughed. "Let's go."

Should be an interesting night.