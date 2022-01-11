NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

For the second time in less than a month, Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Beal found himself on the COVID-19 list in late December and missed four games as a result. He played in six contests following his return and prior to today’s designation.

Despite initial apprehension for getting the COVID-19 vaccine (including some anti-vax comments), Beal has since received his shots.

Fans from around the league reacted to the frequency of Beal’s health and safety stints.

“This is like the 30th time this season, what the heck,” one fan wrote.

“Yeah I’m convinced the wizards won’t play one game this season fully healthy,” one fan added on Twitter.

“COVID is just bullying Beal at this point,” another said.

Leading all Wizards in scoring, Bradley Beal is averaging 24.0 points and 6.4 assists per game. Washington is 16-18 with the veteran All Star on the floor and 4-2 without him (20-20 overall).

Wizards fans are understandably frustrated.

The Beal-less Wizards are set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 7 p.m. ET.