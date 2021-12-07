NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Indiana Pacers News

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly headed towards a “to the studs” rebuild. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the team is open to trade talks surrounding three key pieces.

Sources: The Indiana Pacers are moving toward rebuild, receptive to trade talks centered on Caris LeVert and either Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner. Story with @bkravitz at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/2bGjubFtWe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2021

Per Charania’s sources, the Indiana Pacers are moving towards a rebuild and are “receptive” to trades centered around Caris LeVert and either Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner.

The Athletic’s lead NBA insider made huge waves on social media with his report. Fans quickly reacted to the Pacers rumored rebuild.

😞 knew it was coming but wasn’t ready for it https://t.co/XtJzsZJx1s — Logan Gillespie (@Gillespie5Logan) December 7, 2021

“Knew it was coming but wasn’t ready for it,” said one Pacers fan.

I’m not ready to rip this bandaid off 😞 https://t.co/eEbMOAmbHm — Hayden Weaver (@HaydenPWeaver) December 7, 2021

“I’m not ready to rip this bandaid off,” added another.

Pacers have at least 4 very talented players that can help a team win right now which is surprising they cant compete for at least a low end playoff spot Sabonis, LeVert, Turner & Brogdon are great rotation pieces for a championship team at worst & All Stars on the high end https://t.co/xvKcqsARTT — Raining3s Hoops (@raining3sallday) December 7, 2021

“Pacers have at least 4 very talented players that can help a team win right now,” said a basketball podcast host. “Which is surprising they cant compete for at least a low end playoff spot.”

Adding, “Sabonis, LeVert, Turner & Brogdon are great rotation pieces for a championship team at worst & All Stars on the high end.”

Indiana is off to a rough 10-16 start. Bigs like Myles Turner, who’s a two-time blocking champ, and Domantas Sabonis, a two-time All-Star could provide tremendous value for a contender. Caris LeVert is a very skilled, bucket-getting wing that can pack an offensive punch for a team as well.

It’s very hard to rebuild in the NBA as a middling, fringe playoff team. The Pacers likely know that and want to tear it all down, in order to build back faster.