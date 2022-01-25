The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s James Harden News

Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets walking down the courtDETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 09: Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 09, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

James Harden to Brooklyn was the talk of the NBA world when he arrived via Houston last year. However, since calling BK home, reports are starting to surface that Harden isn’t as happy in the borough has he imagined.

Per Bleacher Report‘s Jake Fischer, “According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate.”

The Beard‘s reported dissatisfaction got plenty of reaction from NBA Twitter, Tuesday.

“Need that Harden-Simmons Philly sign & trade this summer,” one user replied.

“Misses those Houston strip clubs,” joked another.

“Of course not lol,” replied Freddie Barnes.

“I’d trade Kyrie Irving tomorrow if it meant keeping Harden,” replied For The Win’s Mike Sykes. “If they lose Harden because of this? Whew boy.”

“Mans went from pearland, no state income tax and space to … well, the opposite of all that,” tweeted Brandon Caldwell of ESPN.

“I mean if you really want to enjoy living in brooklyn you gotta make more than $44 million a year,” commented Russ Bengston.

James Harden’s days in Brooklyn could be numbered. Daryl Morey and the 76ers reportedly have had their eye on The Beard as they look to unload disgruntled point forward Ben Simmons.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.