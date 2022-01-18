NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Paul George News

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t going to be rushing Paul George back into action anytime soon.

PG has been out of the Clippers’ lineup since Dec. 22 when he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow. He’s going to miss at least a “few more weeks.”

Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers want to give George as much time as it takes for his elbow to heal completely.

“Paul George will be out for a few more weeks, @wojespn reported on NBA Today. George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow and has been out since Dec. 22,” writes ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “The Clippers want to give PG’s elbow more time to heal.”

This isn’t very a very optimistic update.

If Paul George can’t give it a go within a few weeks, the Clippers might as well shut down the season.

“Clippers are extending the original timeframe of 3-4 weeks of rest for Paul George to have his elbow heal,” Youngmisuk added to his report.

“Thinking this could be the end of any hope we had this season of competing for the big prize. This 7 game roadie goes bad and I see us shutting down Paul and any hope of Kawhi,” one fan said.

Thinking this could be the end of any hope we had this season of competing for the big prize. This 7 game roadie goes bad and I see us shutting down Paul and any hope of Kawhi. Kawhi not risking shit with no Paul. May end up setting up shop for a true title quest next year. https://t.co/Avqik0uveM — Dime Dropper (@DimeDropperPod) January 18, 2022

“It would be pretty irresponsible for the Clippers to rush PG back from an elbow injury. The best course of action would be to rest him as long as possible,” another commented.