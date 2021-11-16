The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Pelicans star Zion Williamson in warmups.LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the sidelines during a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on September 11, 2021, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills.

The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts.

ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on the news.

“The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills beginning with 1-on-1 workouts,” Lopez tweeted.

“His next update will be on Nov. 24, which will determine if he can be available for full team workouts.”

The ESPN reporter also shared the Pelicans’ official release.

NBA fans have been waiting patiently for the chance to see Zion on the court again. The 21-year-old All-Star is recovering from a fractured foot. New Orleans announced Williamson’s injury at media day back in September.

The Pelicans forward has now missed the beginning of two of his first three seasons in NOLA. A torn meniscus his rookie season delayed Williamson’s debut for 13 weeks.

Word of Zion’s injury update spread fast across the NBA landscape.

“OUR SEASON IS SAVED,” one fan reacted.

Local stations also picked up on the news right away.

The 2-13 Pelicans could certainly use Zion’s precense back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Most predict he will return to the NBA hardwood some time in December.

Williamson is already one of the most electrifying players in the game – when healthy.

In 61 games with the Pelicans last season, Zion averaged 27 points per, adding 7.2 rebounds and a touch under four assists.

