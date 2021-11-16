NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills.

The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts.

ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on the news.

The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills beginning with 1-on-1 workouts. His next update will be on Nov. 24, which will determine if he can be available for full team workouts. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 16, 2021

The ESPN reporter also shared the Pelicans’ official release.

NBA fans have been waiting patiently for the chance to see Zion on the court again. The 21-year-old All-Star is recovering from a fractured foot. New Orleans announced Williamson’s injury at media day back in September.

The Pelicans forward has now missed the beginning of two of his first three seasons in NOLA. A torn meniscus his rookie season delayed Williamson’s debut for 13 weeks.

Word of Zion’s injury update spread fast across the NBA landscape.

OUR SEASON IS SAVED — Kyle (2-7) (2-13) (@thezachattack_2) November 16, 2021

Local stations also picked up on the news right away.

The 2-13 Pelicans could certainly use Zion’s precense back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Most predict he will return to the NBA hardwood some time in December.

Williamson is already one of the most electrifying players in the game – when healthy.

In 61 games with the Pelicans last season, Zion averaged 27 points per, adding 7.2 rebounds and a touch under four assists.